Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Metro Bank (MBNKF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metro Bank PLC is a commercial bank which provides banking products and services to retail and institutional customers. The company offers current accounts, loans, mortgages, safe deposit boxes, cash management, private banking and debit and credit cards. Metro Bank PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

MBNKF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Metro Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Metro Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Metro Bank from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd.

MBNKF stock opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. Metro Bank has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $50.21.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

