Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AllianceBernstein (AB) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $29.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23. AllianceBernstein has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $31.42.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $804.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.20 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AllianceBernstein news, COO James A. Gingrich sold 25,000 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,738.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Gingrich sold 20,000 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $587,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,826.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,514 shares of company stock valued at $6,020,020. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. 17.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

