Zacks Investment Research Lowers Simmons First National (SFNC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP bank holding company registered under the Bank Holding Act of 1956. Through its subsidiaries, Co. provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. “

SFNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Simmons First National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stephens set a $30.00 target price on Simmons First National and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Simmons First National from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Simmons First National in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simmons First National has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.50.

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $25.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $172.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.84 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 26.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Simmons First National will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.00%.

In other Simmons First National news, CEO George Makris, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.85 per share, for a total transaction of $248,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,766 shares in the company, valued at $5,486,035.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in Simmons First National by 28.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 183,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at about $431,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Simmons First National by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,291,000 after purchasing an additional 78,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

