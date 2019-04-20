Zacks Investment Research Lowers RumbleON (RMBL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RumbleON, Inc. provides internet based services. The Company operates an e-commerce platform for consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley Davidson motorcycles. RumbleON, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Friday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.50.

RumbleON stock opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. RumbleON has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $10.98.

RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $115.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.32 million.

In related news, Director Denmar John Dixon bought 50,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $240,479.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RumbleON by 527.8% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,007 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RumbleON in the fourth quarter worth $1,413,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in RumbleON by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in RumbleON by 402.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 149,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in RumbleON by 402.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 187,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 149,834 shares during the last quarter.

