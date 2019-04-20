Zacks Investment Research Lowers Materion (MTRN) to Hold

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Materion Corporation, formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries is engaged in the production and supply of high-performance engineered materials in the United States and internationally. Products offered by the Company comprise precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems. Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of Materion stock opened at $59.58 on Thursday. Materion has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $65.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Materion had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $298.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Materion will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $172,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,258.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTRN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Materion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,752,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Materion by 1,010.3% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 129,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 117,901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Materion by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,091,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,084,000 after purchasing an additional 95,302 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Materion by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 80,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Materion by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,099,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,050,000 after purchasing an additional 77,515 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

