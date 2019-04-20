Zacks Investment Research Lowers Howard Hughes (HHC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howard Hughes Corporation operates as a real estate company engaged in the development of master planned communities and other strategic real estate development opportunities across the United States. The Company operates its business in two lines of business: Master Planned Communities and Strategic Development. Its Master Planned Communities segment consists of the development and sale of residential and commercial land, primarily in large-scale projects in and around Columbia, Maryland; Houston, Texas; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Its Strategic Development segment is made up of near, medium and long-term real estate properties and development projects. Howard Hughes Corporation is headquartered in Wacker Drive, Chicago. “

Shares of HHC stock opened at $109.79 on Wednesday. Howard Hughes has a 1 year low of $89.51 and a 1 year high of $142.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 83.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $464.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.02 million. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Howard Hughes will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 10,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 138,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,262,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $967,000. Finally, Menlo Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 52,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

