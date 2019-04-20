Zacks Investment Research Lowers Centurylink (CTL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CenturyLink is focused on transforming its business operations through product evolution and digitizing of customer interactions, which augurs well for healthy revenue growth. The company is working with customers for a seamless transition to 5G roadmaps while expanding its fiber footprint. CenturyLink believes the scale of its global assets alongside innovative product portfolio to be accretive to earnings. However, the stock has underperformed the industry over the past year on average. CenturyLink’s core local phone business has slowed down significantly due to the substitution of traditional wireline telephone services by wireless and other competitive offerings. Accumulating high-debt level remains a potent threat to the company's margin, resulting in a probable liquidity crisis. High R&D costs to develop technologically upgraded products remain another concern for the company.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Centurylink from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut Centurylink from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Citigroup cut Centurylink from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $14.48 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Bank of America cut Centurylink from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut Centurylink from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.75.

NYSE CTL opened at $12.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.77. Centurylink has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $24.20.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. Centurylink’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centurylink will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. Centurylink’s payout ratio is 84.03%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey K. Storey acquired 83,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.94 per share, with a total value of $991,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,476,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,726.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Indraneel Dev acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 459,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,395,047.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 143,000 shares of company stock worth $1,698,720. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Centurylink by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,939,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,913,000 after purchasing an additional 101,260 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Centurylink by 52.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,844,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,098,000 after purchasing an additional 631,303 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Centurylink by 65.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 308,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 122,289 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Centurylink by 14.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 51,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Centurylink by 2,187.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 299,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 285,970 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

