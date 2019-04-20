Zacks Investment Research Downgrades VERONA PHARMA P/S (VRNA) to Hold

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verona Pharma plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It researches, discovers and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on VERONA PHARMA P/S in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of VRNA stock opened at $6.42 on Thursday. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $84.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of -1.17.

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.15. Sell-side analysts predict that VERONA PHARMA P/S will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VERONA PHARMA P/S stock. Aisling Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 443,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,281,000. VERONA PHARMA P/S accounts for about 4.5% of Aisling Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Aisling Capital Management LP owned 3.38% of VERONA PHARMA P/S as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

VERONA PHARMA P/S Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and IIa clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and cystic fibrosis.

