Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tapestry (TPR) to Hold

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Tapestry have slid and underperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock came under pressure following the company’s lower-than-expected second-quarter fiscal 2019 results and soft view. While overall net sales improved marginally, earnings came in line with the year-ago period. The company’s performance did not live up to its expectation on account of volatile macroeconomic environment and geopolitical issues. Moreover, fall in Kate Spade sales was also not well perceived. Although management expects comps for the segment to improve in the second half, analysts remain skeptical about the turnaround. Further, Tapestry expects operating income and earnings per share to fall in the third quarter. Significant increase in SG&A expenses may be cited as one of the reasons behind the same. Nevertheless, we cannot ignore the company’s transformation initiatives revolving around product, stores and marketing.”

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TPR. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised Tapestry from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Barclays raised Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Tapestry to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tapestry has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

TPR opened at $32.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.62. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.71.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). Tapestry had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 827.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,096 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

