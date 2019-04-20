Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Rosehill Resources (ROSE) to Hold

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rosehill Resources Inc. is an oil and gas exploration company. Its principally producing assets located in Texas and New Mexico and its investment activity will be focused on the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin. Rosehill Resources Inc., formerly known as KLR Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in Houston, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ROSE. Northland Securities set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rosehill Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price target on shares of Rosehill Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

ROSE stock opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Rosehill Resources has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $182.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 2.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROSE. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Rosehill Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Rosehill Resources by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rosehill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rosehill Resources by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 24,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rosehill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. 12.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rosehill Resources Company Profile

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin.

