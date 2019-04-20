Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on REXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.25.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $36.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $28.17 and a 12-month high of $37.53.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.81 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 66.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 115.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,617,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,758 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,958,000 after acquiring an additional 61,486 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,229,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,285,000 after acquiring an additional 26,627 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter worth $287,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

