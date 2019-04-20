Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Equinix (EQIX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Equinix have outperformed the real estate market, over the past three months. In April, HFW deployed a digital strategy on Equinix’s global interconnection platform to improve business performance and value for its customers. Notably, a global footprint and solid interconnected ecosystems helped the company witness top-line growth for 64 consecutive quarters. Additionally, amid higher demand from cloud users, Equinix’s commitment to expand the International Business Exchange (IBX) platform is commendable. In fact, it has been achieving continued business momentum, with increase in customers and the resultant network effect within its IBX centers. However, the company’s growing debt burden is expected to affect operating results as interest expenses would flare up. Also, consolidation in the telecommunications industry will likely result in low demand for co-location space, hindering the company’s growth.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Equinix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Nomura increased their price objective on Equinix from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Equinix from $481.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $477.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Equinix from $467.00 to $474.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equinix has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $491.08.

Shares of EQIX opened at $446.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Equinix has a 52 week low of $335.29 and a 52 week high of $467.99.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($3.10). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Equinix will post 20.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Camp Peter Van sold 3,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.76, for a total value of $1,468,919.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,394.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.31, for a total value of $130,371.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,307.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,893 shares of company stock worth $7,665,409 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Equinix by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 88 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

