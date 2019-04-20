Zacks: Clearone Inc (CLRO) Given $6.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Clearone Inc (NASDAQ:CLRO) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $6.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Clearone an industry rank of 48 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Clearone during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Clearone by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Clearone by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 30,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearone by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearone by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 19,107 shares during the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Clearone stock remained flat at $$2.13 during trading on Friday. 19,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,511. Clearone has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $7.30.

Clearone (NASDAQ:CLRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Clearone had a negative return on equity of 29.31% and a negative net margin of 58.81%. The business had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter.

Clearone Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications.

