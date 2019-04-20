Zacks: Brokerages Set $4.18 Price Target for Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SENS) has received an average broker rating score of 2.60 (Hold) from the five analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Senseonics’ rating score has declined by 18.2% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $4.18 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.14) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Senseonics an industry rank of 91 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Senseonics stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,878,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,108. Senseonics has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $5.29.

Senseonics (NASDAQ:SENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 million.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

