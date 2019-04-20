Zacks: Brokerages Expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (YMAB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the highest is ($0.35). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.47). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.11).

A number of research firms have weighed in on YMAB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 6th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $6,472,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,686,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,260,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 25.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YMAB stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $889.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.35.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

