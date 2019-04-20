Zacks: Brokerages Expect United Therapeutics Co. (UTHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $330.49 Million

Equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) will post sales of $330.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $348.40 million and the lowest is $300.00 million. United Therapeutics posted sales of $389.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.72). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $381.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

UTHR has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded United Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. BidaskClub cut United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on United Therapeutics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush set a $269.00 price objective on United Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.11.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 7,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $799,570.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,439.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $46,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,094 shares of company stock valued at $5,284,325 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 10,537.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,551,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,517,845 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,233,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,196,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,332,000 after buying an additional 143,235 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,154,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 616,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,142,000 after buying an additional 106,460 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $100.34 on Friday. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $98.77 and a 52-week high of $130.00. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.39.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

