Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) will announce $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.70. Lamb Weston reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $926.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.46 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 230.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.83.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $67.62 on Wednesday. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $63.02 and a fifty-two week high of $83.86. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of -0.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 30.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,793,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 46,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 24,347 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 748,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,037,000 after buying an additional 63,937 shares during the period. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lamb Weston (LW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.