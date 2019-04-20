Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) will announce $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.70. Lamb Weston reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $926.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.46 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 230.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.83.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $67.62 on Wednesday. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $63.02 and a fifty-two week high of $83.86. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of -0.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 30.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,793,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 46,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 24,347 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 748,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,037,000 after buying an additional 63,937 shares during the period. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

