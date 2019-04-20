Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $158.35 Million

Analysts forecast that Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) will post sales of $158.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Himax Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $159.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $157.70 million. Himax Technologies reported sales of $162.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Himax Technologies will report full year sales of $689.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $654.00 million to $724.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $670.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Himax Technologies.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.64 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on HIMX. Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. BidaskClub raised Himax Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yiheng Capital LLC raised its position in Himax Technologies by 167.5% in the 4th quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC now owns 3,411,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,700,000 after buying an additional 2,136,120 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Himax Technologies by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 393,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 60,760 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Himax Technologies by 662.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 297,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 258,104 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Himax Technologies by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 122,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 48,135 shares during the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Himax Technologies stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $550.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 0.04. Himax Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $8.81.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

