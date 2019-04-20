Zacks: Analysts Expect Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.97 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) to post ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.94). Reata Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 746.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.93) to ($4.12). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.79) to ($0.35). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 million.

RETA has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

In related news, insider Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $180,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,138 shares in the company, valued at $373,123.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Edward Bass sold 5,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total transaction of $586,897.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,828.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,211,691 in the last three months. 31.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RETA. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 276.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RETA stock opened at $78.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $22.48 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 3.12.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

