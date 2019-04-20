Zacks: Analysts Expect New Jersey Resources Corp (NJR) Will Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) will announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Jersey Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. New Jersey Resources reported earnings of $1.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover New Jersey Resources.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $811.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.00 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share.

NJR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. New Jersey Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:NJR traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.80. 195,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.34. New Jersey Resources has a one year low of $39.80 and a one year high of $51.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.70%.

In related news, Director David A. Trice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $985,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,032.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $50,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,491.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,068 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,777 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 1.5% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 143,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 40.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 0.5% in the first quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 464,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 3.0% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 445,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,198,000 after purchasing an additional 13,142 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 1.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

