Zacks: Analysts Expect Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Ladder Capital posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 14.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LADR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ladder Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.10.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth $25,818,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Ladder Capital by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,827,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,885 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth $12,107,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Ladder Capital by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,038,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,531,000 after acquiring an additional 721,159 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth $8,777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ladder Capital stock opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 43.78, a current ratio of 43.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Ladder Capital has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $18.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. This is a boost from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is presently 69.74%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

