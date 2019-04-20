Zacks: Analysts Expect Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.40. Healthcare Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $113.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.17 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 15.49%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 target price on Healthcare Realty Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Shares of HR opened at $30.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $26.09 and a 52 week high of $32.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,462,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,219,000 after purchasing an additional 182,166 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,462,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,219,000 after acquiring an additional 182,166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,411,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,620,000 after acquiring an additional 330,144 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,780,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,408,000 after acquiring an additional 15,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,271,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,048,000 after acquiring an additional 642,443 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

