Zacks: Analysts Expect Capstone Turbine Co. (CPST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.97 Million

Brokerages predict that Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) will report $20.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capstone Turbine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.50 million to $22.40 million. Capstone Turbine posted sales of $21.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstone Turbine will report full year sales of $82.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $79.90 million to $83.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $102.57 million, with estimates ranging from $98.40 million to $105.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Capstone Turbine.

Get Capstone Turbine alerts:

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.33 million. Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 57.76% and a negative net margin of 17.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstone Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Roth Capital cut Capstone Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 8th. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 target price on Capstone Turbine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Capstone Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.05.

Shares of CPST stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.73. Capstone Turbine has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Capstone Turbine by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,076,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 27,420 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Capstone Turbine by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,504,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 385,720 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Capstone Turbine by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 31,682 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Capstone Turbine by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 485,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 25,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Capstone Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 10.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

See Also: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capstone Turbine (CPST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.