Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $205.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will post sales of $205.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $204.02 million to $206.00 million. Zumiez posted sales of $206.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $987.43 million to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $990.92 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $304.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.55 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. BidaskClub raised Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Zumiez in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

Shares of ZUMZ traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.35 million, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $32.70.

In related news, Director Scott Andrew Bailey sold 5,986 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $155,276.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,722.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Zumiez by 125.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,811 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 12,673 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Zumiez during the third quarter worth $213,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Zumiez by 9.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,199,058 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $57,945,000 after buying an additional 197,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Zumiez by 185.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 397,856 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $10,484,000 after buying an additional 258,363 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

