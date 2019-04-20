Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) to report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for United Insurance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. United Insurance reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Insurance will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.75 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow United Insurance.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. United Insurance had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $193.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.94 million.

Several research firms have commented on UIHC. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Insurance in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ:UIHC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,426. United Insurance has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $22.43. The firm has a market cap of $703.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, Director Alec Poitevint II acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.86 per share, for a total transaction of $317,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Hogan acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $40,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 23,080 shares of company stock worth $366,743 and sold 84,000 shares worth $1,363,280. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UIHC. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of United Insurance by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of United Insurance by 377.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

