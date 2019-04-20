Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (OLBK) to Post $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD).

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $28.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.45 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In other Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) news, Director Thomas H. Graham purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,904.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Dent sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $28,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,185 shares of company stock valued at $142,757 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 886,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,343,000 after acquiring an additional 36,798 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 637,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,791,000 after acquiring an additional 79,399 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 583,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,470,000 after acquiring an additional 9,212 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 583,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,470,000 after acquiring an additional 9,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 565,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,880,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.85% of the company’s stock.

OLBK stock opened at $26.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.59. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

About Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

