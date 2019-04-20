Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Limelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Limelight Networks reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $43.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Limelight Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LLNW. BidaskClub lowered Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Limelight Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Limelight Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLNW opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $355.32 million, a PE ratio of -155.50, a PEG ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 2.70. Limelight Networks has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $5.52.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

