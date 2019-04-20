Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Herc’s earnings. Herc posted earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herc will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $4.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Herc.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $543.70 million during the quarter. Herc had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 3.50%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut Herc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Herc in a report on Friday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Herc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Herc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,892,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,158,000 after purchasing an additional 379,034 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,702,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,244,000 after purchasing an additional 105,654 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,417,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,841,000 after purchasing an additional 197,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,036,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,936,000 after purchasing an additional 25,536 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 598,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,552,000 after acquiring an additional 139,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRI opened at $46.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Herc has a 1-year low of $24.16 and a 1-year high of $66.37.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

