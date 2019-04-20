Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Automatic Data Processing (ADP) to Post $1.69 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) will report earnings of $1.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.71. Automatic Data Processing reported earnings per share of $1.52 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 51.92%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.43.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,364 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.05, for a total value of $5,420,054.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,184,900.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 1,478 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total transaction of $229,282.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,045.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,721 shares of company stock valued at $12,714,980 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 99,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,854,000 after buying an additional 15,451 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,949,000. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $162.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $112.58 and a 1 year high of $164.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.64%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

