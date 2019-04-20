XGOX Hits Market Cap of $123,211.00 (XGOX)

XGOX (CURRENCY:XGOX) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 20th. XGOX has a market cap of $123,211.00 and approximately $376.00 worth of XGOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XGOX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and Crex24. During the last seven days, XGOX has traded up 62.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00026308 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003993 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000092 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00153076 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00012137 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00011818 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00001634 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 51.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

XGOX Profile

XGOX (CRYPTO:XGOX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. XGOX’s total supply is 2,632,945,770 coins and its circulating supply is 2,379,530,425 coins. The Reddit community for XGOX is /r/xGOxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for XGOX is gocoin.rocks/forum . The official website for XGOX is xgox.rocks . XGOX’s official Twitter account is @XgoxCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling XGOX

XGOX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, SouthXchange, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XGOX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XGOX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XGOX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

