Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Nomura restated a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $132.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $150.35.

WYNN stock opened at $142.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $202.48. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.68.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The casino operator reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.30). Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $50,158.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $2,346,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,510,585.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $95,365,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $30,201,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,850,529 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,251,608,000 after buying an additional 431,304 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 2,365.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 302,012 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,872,000 after buying an additional 289,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Associates Inc. bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $28,644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

