WPX Energy Inc (WPX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $554.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) will announce $554.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for WPX Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $517.40 million and the highest is $596.40 million. WPX Energy reported sales of $374.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WPX Energy will report full-year sales of $2.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $4.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WPX Energy.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.84 million. WPX Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 1.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

WPX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $18.00 target price on WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Raymond James set a $21.00 target price on WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy wpx” rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. B. Riley set a $13.00 target price on WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 30th. Williams Capital started coverage on WPX Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on WPX Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPX Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.85.

NYSE:WPX opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 163.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.31. WPX Energy has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in WPX Energy by 16.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in WPX Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,058,223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WPX Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in WPX Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in WPX Energy by 4.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,197,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,699,000 after purchasing an additional 52,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

