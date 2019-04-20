Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Has $7.25 Million Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.4% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $7,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 18,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 12,577 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,303,000.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $71.34 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $57.04 and a 52-week high of $78.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.1713 dividend. This is a boost from Schwab US Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

