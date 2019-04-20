Wispr Price Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (WSP)

Wispr (CURRENCY:WSP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Wispr has a market capitalization of $149,795.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Wispr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wispr coin can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Wispr has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005916 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000570 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000390 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Wispr Coin Profile

WSP is a coin. Wispr’s total supply is 29,704,098 coins and its circulating supply is 28,415,489 coins. Wispr’s official website is wispr.tech . Wispr’s official Twitter account is @WisprTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wispr

Wispr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wispr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wispr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wispr using one of the exchanges listed above.

