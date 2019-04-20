Winthrop Partners WNY LLC Has $1.69 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Winthrop Partners WNY LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.6% of Winthrop Partners WNY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3,424.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 175.2% during the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $81.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $87.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.43. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $71.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Exxon Mobil to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.49 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.71.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

