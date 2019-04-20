Willis Lease Finance (WLFC) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Willis Lease Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th.

Shares of WLFC stock opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. Willis Lease Finance has a 12 month low of $30.81 and a 12 month high of $46.29. The company has a market cap of $260.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The transportation company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $118.19 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 16.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLFC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 0.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 524,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the third quarter worth $211,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 207,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, leases and services commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. It also purchases and resells commercial aircraft engines; and sells aircraft engine parts and materials.

