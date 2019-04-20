WeTrust (TRST) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.59 Million

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 20th. One WeTrust token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000325 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Liqui. Over the last week, WeTrust has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. WeTrust has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and $608.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006210 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00469893 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018936 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002178 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.99 or 0.01110290 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00207594 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00007460 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00001696 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About WeTrust

WeTrust’s genesis date was December 7th, 2016. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog

Buying and Selling WeTrust

WeTrust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Livecoin and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

