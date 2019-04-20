Western New England Bancorp (WNEB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western New England Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. The Company offers personal checking accounts, loans, eBanking services, commercial loans, money market accounts, wealth management, retirement planning and other related financial services. Western New England Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc., is based in Westfield, MA. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

NASDAQ WNEB opened at $9.64 on Thursday. Western New England Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.32 million, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.16.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $17.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $50,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William J. Wagner sold 57,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $567,982.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,422 shares of company stock worth $668,059 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Western New England Bancorp by 346.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the third quarter worth $114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Western New England Bancorp by 119.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Western New England Bancorp by 55.9% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. 58.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides community banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand accounts, and interest bearing checking accounts.

