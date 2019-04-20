West Mountain Environmental (WMT) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about West Mountain Environmental (CVE:WMT) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. West Mountain Environmental earned a news sentiment score of 1.78 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

West Mountain Environmental has a 52-week low of C$0.02 and a 52-week high of C$0.02.

West Mountain Environmental Company Profile

West Mountain Environmental Corp., formerly West Mountain Capital Corp., operates through its subsidiary, Phase Separation Solutions Inc, in the waste processing industry using Thermal Phase Separation Technology (TPS) to eliminate the liability inherent in contaminated soil, sludge and, where possible, recover hydrocarbons for reuse.

