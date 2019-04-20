WESPAC Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,236 iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,679,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,757,000 after buying an additional 658,972 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,244,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,648,000 after buying an additional 416,105 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 763.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 320,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,137,000 after buying an additional 283,645 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 999,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,862,000 after buying an additional 191,712 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 536,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,871,000 after buying an additional 134,387 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $170.92 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $137.45 and a 12 month high of $174.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.6129 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

