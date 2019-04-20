Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms Buy Rating for Morgan Stanley (MS)

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their buy rating on shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.24.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $47.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $80.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $36.74 and a 52 week high of $55.64.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.03%.

In other news, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,166,914.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.