Wells Fargo & Co Increases Fidelity National Information Servcs (FIS) Price Target to $135.00

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $117.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FIS. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.54.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

NYSE:FIS opened at $110.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a twelve month low of $93.87 and a twelve month high of $115.56.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 88,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total value of $9,555,016.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,962,772.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexandar Navab, Jr. acquired 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.22 per share, for a total transaction of $544,141.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,075 shares in the company, valued at $544,141.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Lunia Capital LP acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter worth $20,720,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 10,029.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,666,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,630,580 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter worth $313,772,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,410,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $452,311,000 after buying an additional 831,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 845,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,694,000 after buying an additional 595,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.