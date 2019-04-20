Wells Fargo & Co Increases Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) Price Target to $41.00

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Barclays set a $37.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.82.

Shares of EPC opened at $43.40 on Tuesday. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $35.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,987,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,573,000 after purchasing an additional 74,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,987,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,573,000 after purchasing an additional 74,263 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,270,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,821,000 after purchasing an additional 147,982 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,026,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,329,000 after purchasing an additional 156,665 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

