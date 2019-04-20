Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE:WTW) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Weight Watchers International were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,297,000 after buying an additional 40,124 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,788,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,427,000 after buying an additional 48,672 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 1,003.9% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 83,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 76,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WTW opened at $19.07 on Friday. Weight Watchers International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $105.73.

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $330.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.19 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weight Watchers International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Weight Watchers International from $98.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Bank of America downgraded Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Craig Hallum reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.15.

In other Weight Watchers International news, insider Mindy F. Grossman purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $260,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 10,000 shares of Weight Watchers International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $191,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,183 shares in the company, valued at $693,628.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Other. It offers a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

