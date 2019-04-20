Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,285 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 409.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of LXRX stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $13.97. The firm has a market cap of $593.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 192.53% and a negative return on equity of 911.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Gabelli raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.

WARNING: “Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/wedbush-securities-inc-trims-stake-in-lexicon-pharmaceuticals-inc-lxrx.html.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.