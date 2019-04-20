Wealth Architects LLC Has $1.63 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Wealth Architects LLC lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,050 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 0.6% of Wealth Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 537 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,048 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $123.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $123.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.53 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 47.42%.

In other news, insider Jean Philippe Courtois sold 28,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $3,043,816.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,763,098.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 267,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $28,354,070.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,746,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,183,992.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,667 shares of company stock valued at $35,657,016 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Wealth Architects LLC Has $1.63 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/wealth-architects-llc-has-1-63-million-stake-in-microsoft-co-msft.html.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.