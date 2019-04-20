WD-40 (WDFC) Shares Bought by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 800.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steven A. Brass sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $135,054.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel E. Pittard bought 400 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $165.00 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of WD-40 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $165.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.07. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $129.60 and a 1 year high of $187.50.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $101.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.10 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.08%.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

