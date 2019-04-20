Waves Community Token Price Hits $0.65 on Exchanges (WCT)

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One Waves Community Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00012203 BTC on exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. Waves Community Token has a market cap of $6.44 million and approximately $908,178.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Waves Community Token has traded down 21.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006221 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00463362 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018940 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002168 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.31 or 0.01120553 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00206761 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00007956 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00001682 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Waves Community Token Token Profile

Waves Community Token was first traded on January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,964,577 tokens. The official website for Waves Community Token is wavesplatform.com . Waves Community Token’s official message board is wavestalk.org . The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Waves Community Token Token Trading

Waves Community Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Community Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves Community Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

