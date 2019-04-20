Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,659,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,817,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,813 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,879,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,258,000 after purchasing an additional 73,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,208,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,699,000 after purchasing an additional 326,408 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,024,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,089,000 after purchasing an additional 182,007 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $402,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $46,638.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,322.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Batchelor sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $69,872.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,293.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,727 shares of company stock valued at $368,692. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Waste Management from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.71.

NYSE:WM opened at $105.78 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.96 and a twelve month high of $106.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 48.81%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

