Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Holdings Raised by Mycio Wealth Partners LLC

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1.5% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 15,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Waste Management from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, February 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.71.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $105.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.96 and a 1-year high of $106.01. The stock has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 48.81%.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $46,638.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,322.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Batchelor sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $69,872.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,293.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,727 shares of company stock worth $368,692 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

